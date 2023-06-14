HOUSTON, Minn. — Alice the Great Horned Owl may be 26 years old and retired, but her education legacy and stardom still continue.

New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ackerman timed the research for her new book, “What an Owl Knows” perfectly. COVID was in full swing and the International Owl Center in Houston was shut down and just starting its virtual owl expert speaker series, a winter series of Zoom presentations by owl researchers from around the globe. The series included a presentation on Great Horned Owl vocalizations by International Owl Center executive director Karla Bloem.

Ackerman went on to interview many of the presenters, including Bloem, and traveled to Brazil, Italy, Serbia, Australia and elsewhere to learn first-hand, in the field, from a variety of researchers. She also conducted innumerable interviews with other researchers. The result is a fresh and engaging look at owls: all the latest research plus correcting overgeneralizations that have been around for decades.

Alice the Great Horned Owl and the research Bloem has conducted on the species leads the chapter on owl vocalizations. The chapter also contains a long look at Eurasian Eagle Owl vocal research by Marjon Savelsberg in The Netherlands. Marjon is one of the Owl Center’s YouTube chat room moderators who has gone on to conduct her own research using her mobility scooter and automated recording units.

You can purchase the book at the International Owl Center (the first 100 copies have autographed bookplates) or in the Owl Center’s online store, which can be found at www.InternationalOwlCenter.org. By purchasing the book from the Owl Center, proceeds directly support the center’s owl education and research.