Houston plans Relay For Life Aug. 1

The Relay For Life of Houston County will be held virtually Saturday, Aug. 1.

Cancer patients are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Hosting the local Relay For Life event online allows everyone — including cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers — to safely join with others to celebrate, remember and fight back, organizers said.

“With our local Relay For Life and other events that fuel the American Cancer Society’s mission essentially grounded due to COVID-19, the fight against cancer is at risk,” according to Ashley Hull, American Cancer Society staff member, and society volunteer Ruth Berns. “But it’s a fight that can’t be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. Cancer won’t stop. So neither can we.”

The Relay For Life of Houston County joins several other Relays across the country and Minnesota holding a portion of their event virtually.

All of these Relay events will participate in fundraising and team recruitment activities.

On Aug. 1, participants will gather on their event Facebook page for survivor celebrations, sponsor recognition and the ceremonies typically held at Relay events.