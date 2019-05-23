The Memorial Day weekend forecast calls for some sun and temperatures in the high 60s, but a rising Mississippi River may put a damper on those eager to get their boats on the water.
The river near La Crosse was at 11.3 feet as of Wednesday. It is expected to rise two feet and crest Sunday at 13.3 feet, fed by half an inch to an inch of rain in the forecast for Thursday evening into Friday running off saturated soils, said Logan Lee, La Crosse meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
This would be the fourth time this year the river near La Crosse has crested, Lee said. The previous three times were:
- April 3 at 14.55 feet
- April 13 at 13.48 feet
- April 24 at 14.33 feet
The river has been in flood stage above 12 feet since March 26 and only fell below flood stage May 6, Lee said.
If you go out on the water
“Obviously, Memorial Day is the kick-off to boating season,” said Mike Horstman, La Crosse County chief deputy.
However, Horstman recommended that those who venture out on the Mississippi River refresh their boaters’ safety courses and make sure their boats are in good condition, for example, through a trial run on calmer waters.
“The water is high and fast so anyone leaving their boats (to swim) should be aware of that. It also means the boat will handle differently in high water and strong currents,” Horstman said. “The water is full of debris. It’s not uncommon for there to be full trees submerged below.”
Horstman also reminded boaters to mind the no-wake zone near developed shorelines with businesses or homes, which takes effect when the river stage exceeds 10 feet. The rule limits waves from pounding the banks and eroding the shoreline.
Both county and city patrols will be on the river during the weekend to enforce the no-wake rule, Horstman said, adding that violators will be fined.
Horstman also encouraged boaters to be keep a safe distance from dam gates, both above and below the lock and dams. High water exacerbates everything that happens around the dam, Horstman said. “That water is constantly churning. You could be sucked in. It can actually pull the boat or a person underneath.”
Locks and dams
The lock and dam navigation system is open from Lock and Dam 2 in Alma, Minn. to Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine, Iowa, said Patrick Loch, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson for the St. Paul District. Lock and Dam 1 will start locking vessels vessels through May 25.
Loch advised boaters to keep enough fuel on hand so they don’t lose power near the dams and get trapped by powerful currents caused by fast, high water flowing through open dam gates.
Boaters are also advised to keep a marine radio tuned to channel 14 for movement of ships in or near ports, locks or waterways, and to be patient when waiting to lock through, Loch said.
Government-operated boats take priority in the queue, followed by passenger vessels on a set schedule, tows and recreational boats, Loch said.
The Corps also urged caution while boating as flood conditions have shifted sediment into areas that are normally much deeper. “Please be aware that channel conditions and depths can change rapidly and without warning,” the Corps said in a press release.
Ramp access
High water means fewer boats out on the river, but also fewer boat landings to choose from, said Jay Odegaard, director of the La Crosse parks, recreation and forestry department.
The city’s East Copeland boat landing will likely close around the 13-foot flood stage, as water covers the concrete ramp leading to the docks, Odegaard said. Savvy boaters will shy away from the 7th Street landing, which has faster currents, and opt for the West Copeland and Municipal Harbor landings, which handle high water better, Odegaard said.
The city is currently removing debris that has washed into the boat landings to get them ready for the weekend, but will put up barricades if they do close a ramp, Odegaard said. Boaters can check with the department to keep track of ramp closings.
High waters are also limiting access to public boat landings outside the city.
In the La Crosse district of the Upper Mississippi River Fish and Wildlife Refuge, the I-90 ramp is likely to stay open, but the Round Lake and Long Lake ramps have been closed for months because of high water, said Hallie Rasmussen, visitor services manager.
Expected closings along the Mississippi River between Wabasha, Minn., and Trempealeau, Wis., include Indian Slough, Beef Slough and Pontoon Slough located on Hwy. 25 between Wabasha and Nelson; Peterson Lake and Halfmoon located near Kellogg; Weaver at Weaver; Verchota and McNally on the Prairie Island Dike near Minnesota City; and Mertes’ Slough on Hwy 54/43 near Winona, Minnesota, as reported in the Winona Daily News.
The camping scene
Pettibone Resort RV Park & Campground is closed Memorial Day weekend due to high water.
“We start pulling people out (of the campgrounds) at 9 feet,” campground manager Rory Anderson said
As of Wednesday, half the campground is covered in water a foot deep in some places, and the campground is completely covered when the river reaches 12 feet, Anderson said.
The campground usually opens to campers the second week of April but hasn’t been able to because of flooding, Anderson said. “This is the longest I’ve ever seen it going on this long and I’ve been here 20-plus years. I’m really hoping I can get us open (for the) Fourth of July.”
Goose Island Campground, which begins to flood at 14.5 feet, “is open with limited site availability,” according to its recorded message.
Veterans Point Marina, Pettibone Park and the La Crosse Marsh Trail are closed due to flooding, Odegaard said.
Correction: This story has been corrected to say that Lock and Dam 1 will open May 25. It is not open at this time.
