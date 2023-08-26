The news that Heileman’s Old Style is returning to be brewed in La Crosse again was happy news to me, as I imagine it has been to many if not most residents in the city.

I spent the first 12 years of my life growing up three blocks from the brewery, and many in that neighborhood worked there, so its history and legacy means something to me.

I am an old man now, and I have not lived in La Crosse for 58 years, since I transferred from La Crosse State, as it was called then, to the University of Wisconsin for my last two years of college.

When I read about Old Style’s return, it rekindled a small mystery and a question that have nagged at my curiosity for nearly 30 years.

Old Style town

After I received a journalism degree from the UW in 1967, I went directly to work for the Chicago Tribune, a job that I did not leave for the next 45 years until I retired in 2012.

Chicago, I discovered as I settled in there, was an Old Style town. It was the city’s most popular beer, thanks to its long-time sponsorship of the Chicago Cubs, and Old Style signs hung in front of bars and restaurants there just as ubiquitously as they did in La Crosse.

For most of the past 20 years of my career I reported on natural sciences and cultural affairs in Chicago. It was an assignment that gave me an incredible opportunity in 1995 to go to Antarctica and the South Pole.

Scientists I had been writing about urged me to apply for one of three spots awarded to journalists each year by the U.S. Antarctic program to go there to report on U.S.-sponsored scientific work there. With the backing of my sponsors, I won one of the three spots.

I still have family in La Crosse and many, many dear friends there, so I return relatively frequently. It always feels like home, as it remains the place that is most familiar to me.

Before leaving for Antarctica, I came home for a visit. Because so few people get the opportunity to work in or visit the South Pole, at most a perhaps a couple hundred a year, I wondered if anybody from La Crosse had been there before me.

I wanted to take something with from my hometown while I was at the pole, so I visited my old friends at Salem Markos and Sons store on Pearl Street. I asked if they had a sweatshirt or a T-shirt that had “La Crosse” in large print on it. Indeed, they had a T-shirt with “La Crosse Wisconsin” emblazoned in across the chest, and I bought it and took it to Antarctica.

South Pole

My first couple of weeks there I spent on other parts of the continent visiting various scientific camps. I finally boarded a big Navy propeller transport plane at McMurdo, the main U.S. Antarctic base, for a bumpy flight of several hours to the South Pole.

It was December, the middle of Antarctica’s summer, which means six months of continuous, 24-hour-a-day sunlight. Arriving there was so surreal it was almost unnerving, the very bottom of the world in a camp that sits atop ice more than 9,000 feet deep. The “balmy” summer temperature hovered at 45 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

The station was a group of utilitarian buildings housing various scientific projects and heavily insulated sleeping tents surrounding a huge, very unworldly geodesic dome designed by Buckminister Fuller.

Under the unheated dome were several large metal buildings similar to big mobile homes, serving as administrative offices, dispensary and clinic, food hall and a recreation hall. Huge tunnels bored into the ice so that they radiated out under the perimeter of the dome held permanently frozen food stuffs and other supplies.

The whole camp was abuzz with activity as workers unloaded a steady stream of cargo planes bearing supplies being stockpiled for the upcoming winter. That’s when a small crew of about two dozen scientists and support staff would be trapped there for six months in continuous winter darkness under the dome as they conducted scientific studies.

The planes also disgorged construction material and components for scientific work for crews of expert technicians and scientists to put together for the coming winter undertakings.

I spent most of my time tracking down and interviewing the scientists I needed to show me their work and technical set-ups, mainly astronomers who used the six-month winter darkness for viewing in the most unspoiled atmosphere on Earth.

Special Export

On one of my first few days there, I found a couple hours of nothing to do, so I nosed around the station under the dome, eventually finding the recreation area. It was deserted; a spartan room with tables and chairs that might seat 20 or 30 people, but with a fully furnished bar.

And what was above the bar astonished me: A large Heileman’s Special Export light fixture, the same one I had seen countless times hanging over the Third Street beer bars when I was a college student in La Crosse and, as a young reporter in Chicago, in my favorite bars there. Special Export was always my beer of choice in those days.

So, evidently I was not the first person from La Crosse to visit the South Pole. Somebody was there before me and for far longer, perhaps a scientist or somebody working on a support crew for the scientific work.

I asked around. Nobody knew where the light fixture came from, who brought it or how long it had been there. It was just there. And that was that.

By that time the geodesic dome had been in service for decades and was wearing out. Worse, it was gradually becoming covered by the relentless accretions of ice, doomed to be buried in it eventually.

Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen and a group of his countrymen were the first humans to stand at the South Pole, Dec. 14, 1911, almost exactly 85 years before I stood there.

Those plucky Norwegians, however, had a much more difficult time getting there than me. Whatever they left behind of their camp gradually was covered with ice and now likely sits hundreds of feet below the surface.

Facility replacement

When I was there in 1995, plans already were afoot to replace the dome with a new, more accommodating station.

As luck would have it, I was invited back to do more reporting in Antarctica and at the South Pole 11 years later. The new station, a more conventional building on stilts was in service, and the geodesic dome was abandoned.

At one point, the station chief, an alum of UW-Plattville, heard I had been in the old dome when it was still in use, and he took me inside it to have a look around.

All the buildings had been dismantled, as I remember it, and whatever material was not usable in the new facility was stacked in piles. Some was eventually stored in tunnels beneath the facility and some was flown back to the U.S. for disposal. The dome itself was brought back by the U.S. Navy Seabees.

What became of the Special Export bar fixture? Who knows? Who brought it there in the first place? I guess I will never know.

As for that La Crosse T-shirt, I put it on one day and got somebody to go with me to the ceremonial South Pole, a candy striped pole with a globe on top sitting in the ice away from the station. I unzipped and opened my heavy coat momentarily so the T-shirt and I could be photographed next to the pole.

What happened to that photograph? Like accretions of ice burying Amundsen’s camp, my photo is lost under accretions of life’s detritus in some closet, likely, also, never to be seen again.