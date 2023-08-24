Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Downtown La Crosse has a new Free Range Exchange cafe and will get a new St. Croix La Crosse luxury men’s sportswear store next week.
An employee of a retail store in Onalaska has been accused of stealing over $13,000 in merchandise. Joshua A. Mueller, 43, Winona, Minnesota, …
Two motorcyclists taking part in the Wounded Veterans Ride out of Arcadia, Wisconsin, were injured and another killed Saturday when police say…
U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden announced Tuesday that his oldest daughter, Sydney, has died after a year-long battle with cancer.
A 30-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after he allegedly hit a man with a hammer and went on a brick-throwing vandalism spree Aug…
