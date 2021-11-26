How to help: For Goodness Sake, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army

The For Goodness Sake Holiday Project is an invitation-only holiday gift program coordinated by La Crosse County for current clients working with staff in the Health and/or Human Services Departments.

Health Dept: WIC & Nutrition Services, Public Health Nursing

Human Services Dept: Family & Children Services (Foster Care, Kinship Care, Children & Youth with Special Needs, Child Protective Services), Aging & Disability Resource Center, Integrated Support & Recovery Services & Justice Support Services

How does this project work?

The FGS Holiday Project coordinator connects with Health & Human Service staff who identify current clients to invite to participate. Once clients are invited, staff work to identify needs (clothing, household items, etc), which are then shared with their holiday sponsor. The sponsors can use this list as a guide to purchasing new gifts that will be given to the client and/or family the week before Christmas. These are only suggestions; sponsors determine what they purchase as well as how much they spend. After sponsors have purchased their gifts, they should wrap the items and label with the appropriate assigned client code and return to La Crosse County’s HHS Building during designated drop off dates/times. Staff then works to get the gifts to the client(s)/family. This project serves 800-1000 clients annually.

Because the La Crosse Community has various Holiday type projects (invitation only as well as self-referral projects) we work in partnership to avoid duplication by cross referencing names with other agencies therefore being able to serve more community members in need.

Ways to participate:

• Sponsor an individual or family (over 600 people have been invited to participate as of early November)

• Donate cash or gift cards to be used for those not sponsored at the end of the project

(gift card suggestions (not limited to): Festival Foods, Woodman’s, People’s Food Co-op, Aldi, Kwik Trip, Target, Walmart)

• Collect hotel sized hygiene items (shampoo, lotion, bar soap, body wash) to be distributed to clients in need throughout the year

• Collect pop tabs

• See a deal too good to pass up? Purchase items to be used for those not sponsored at the end of the project.

It is very special for our clients to receive gift-wrapped items or gift cards for food or clothing during the holidays. Just knowing someone in the community cares about them can give hope and encouragement to a person experiencing difficulties.

For more information, please contact Project Coordinator: Lindsey Schwarz-Nichols, CSW 608-473-3538 (call or text) or email lschwarz@lacrossecounty.org

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities is giving the gift of shopping back to the families who are applying for help through our Christmas Program. So in order to help us do this, we are looking for gift cards to local stores. Some suggestions would be: Walmart, Festival, Kohl’s, Woodman’s, Kwik Trip, Target, Barnes and Noble, JC Penny’s, Bath and Body Works, Farm N Fleet, Menards, Walgreens, Maurice’s, Game Stop, and many more. By providing the families these gift cards, it allows them to be able to pick out that perfect gift for their loved ones.

If you would be able to help the families and donate some gift cards, please call or email Shannon at 608-519-8011 or sparker@cclse.org and we will let you know when and where you can drop off your donation.

The Salvation Army

Through the holiday season The Salvation Army’s seasonal programs provides for those in need in our community. We need your help to ensure we continue “Doing the Most Good”.

Gifts for kids:

Our Angel Giving Tree program is live, and we have angels that still need to be adopted- to find angels tags visit our trees located at Advanced Auto or Walmart at both Onalaska and La Crosse locations.

Volunteer opportunities:

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to assist in the sorting of donations for the Angel Giving Tree program, and to support our Red Kettle Campaign by signing up to ring bells at www.RegistertoRing.com

However, if the cold is too much for you consider checking out our website at www.salacrosse.org and learning more about how to become a Virtual Kettle supporter.

