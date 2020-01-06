How to stay safe on the ice during this mild winter

Lakes, ponds and rivers might not be as speckled with ice fishermen and snowmobiles like a typical Wisconsin winter, as the state and region have experienced milder-than-usual weather.

But those outdoors fans still interested in venturing out on the ice should be wary of conditions, regardless of weather.

During the weekend two men were killed after their snowmobiles broke through the ice in northern Wisconsin. One man survived.

Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources write on their websites that ice is never 100 percent safe, and neither department actively monitors ice conditions in the region.

According to the Minnesota DNR, ice thickness can be measured using equipment like an ice auger, chisel or cordless drill to carve out a small area of the ice, then using a tape measure to see how thick the ice is.

