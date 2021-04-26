Human remains found in Onalaska

Police are investigating the discovery of human remains Sunday morning in Onalaska.

According to the Onalaska Police Department, two people cleaning up trash on Hwy. 53 near Sand Lake Road discovered what they believed were human remains along the west side of the embankment. Police confirmed that the remains were human and that the body had been in the embankment for an extended period of time.

Police barricaded the area and closed a Hwy. 53 on-ramp from Sand Lake Road for several hours. Due to the complexity of the investigation and need for specialized equipment, Onalaska police summoned assistance from the state Department of Justice. Police also received assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol and La Crosse County Medical Examiner's office.

The identity of the remains is unknown, and the police department said it could take several weeks to make an identification.

