Human remains identified at Fort McCoy

Authorities in Monroe County have identified human remains discovered Nov. 6 at Fort McCoy. The body of 45-year-old Christopher Doeslaere of Tomah was found by a hunter at a remote area of the base outside the controlled access area.

Doeslaere’s body was found nearly two months after he was involved in a Sept. 10 vehicle pursuit with the Sparta Police Department. Police reported that Doeslaere was operating a motorcycle recklessly on the west end of the city before police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

Shortly after the chase ended, a passerby reported a motorcycle abandoned along Hwy. 16 near Hayride Avenue about 10 miles east of where police broke off the chase. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel determined the motorcycle was the same vehicle involved in the Sparta pursuit. Police searched the nearby wooded area for Doeslaere without success.

A criminal complaint pursuant to the vehicle chase was filed against Doeslaere in Monroe County Circuit Court Oct. 29. He was charged with felony fleeing an officer and 14 counts of felony bail jumping.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner was unable to determine the cause of death due to advanced decomposition. Authorities say foul play isn’t suspected at this time.

