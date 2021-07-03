Human rights celebration set July 12

The La Crosse Area Church Women United (CWU) remembers that “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood. Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms...without distinction of any kind, such as race, color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status”. (Excerpt taken from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, written by the United Nations in 1948)
The La Crosse Area CWU movement will host its annual Human Rights Celebration on Monday, July 12 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 701 Wells St., Onalaska.
Featured speakers are Bishop Todd Ebbert and Dr. Neal Taylor, who, with his late wife Mary, will be presented the 2021 CWU Human Rights Award.
A light meal will be offered. To help with planning for material and food, please register by Thursday, July 8 by contacting Becky at 608-799-6297 or taylorbl2003@yahoo.com
Items for New Horizons will be collected. Current needs include light-weight blankets for full or twin beds, toothpaste, tooth brushes, mouthwash, feminine hygiene products, aloe or post-sun exposure lotions, bug spray and prepaid phone cards.