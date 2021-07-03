Human rights celebration set July 12

The La Crosse Area Church Women United (CWU) remembers that “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood. Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms...without distinction of any kind, such as race, color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status”. (Excerpt taken from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, written by the United Nations in 1948)