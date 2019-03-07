La Crosse County Human Services director Jason Witt will talk about ways to ease family crises during the next Community Conversations at noon March 20 at English Lutheran Church at 1509 King St. in La Crosse.
Witt, whose talk is titled “Families in Crisis and the Hope of Community,” will cite trends and challenges departments like his face throughout the state, as well as their causes and potential responses to alleviate stresses on families.
The event, which includes a free-will offering for lunch, is another in a series that English Lutheran hosts under the sponsorship of the Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition. The presentations generally last an hour, and coalition members meet at 1:15.
The Community Conversations, which take place the third Wednesday of every month from September through November and January through April, are intended to present thoughtful, theological, nonpartisan and nonpolitical conversations about local economic and social issues.
Although registration is not required, the coalition requests RSVPs at its website to allow planning for materials and lunch.
