Humane Society hosts pickup for Sip to Save Lives
The Coulee Region Humane Society will host its annual beer and wine event as a curbside pick-up event this year, running 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2.

“Sip to Save Lives: Under Your Own Woof” will highlight local beer and wines, with date night baskets including an assortment of chocolate truffles and monogrammed reusable wine tumblers.

Tickets for the date night baskets are $65 each, and you must be 21 in order to participate. Order at couleehumane.com/siptosave.

