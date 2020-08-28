 Skip to main content
Humane Society hosts "Teachers Pet" promotion
The Coulee Region Humane Society will host a back-to-school promotion on all available cats and kittens Aug. 28 through Sept. 4. All adoption fees will be name-your-price.

For more information on the promotion and adoption process, call 608-781-4014.

