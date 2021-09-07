Hunger Task Force hosting drive up food distribution Sept. 15

The Hunger Task Force, 1240 Clinton St., will hold a drive-up food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 15. Kwik Trip and City National Bank will assist.

“This is our opportunity to showcase the community support that our programs rely on," says Shelly Fortner, executive director of The Hunger Task Force. "Our food distributions have helped hundreds of families who have struggled throughout the pandemic and beyond.

"Without the help of superior relationships and generous companies within our area, we would not be able to be a safety net for the families who need our food services. We are sincerely grateful to both City National Bank and Kwik Trip for their partnership.”

