The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse will hold the eighth annual A Taste of the Garden fundraising event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Kane Street Community Garden.

The event will include live music, beer and wine tasting, food samples from area restaurants, guided tours of the garden, a silent auction and a wine raffle. Funds raised from the event will support the Kane Street Community Garden and the Food Recovery Program to help eliminate hunger in our area.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the event or in advance by calling 608-793-1002.

