Hunger Task Force of La Crosse to distribute food on Friday
Hunger Task Force of La Crosse to distribute food on Friday

Hunger Task Force

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse was one of 13 state organizations to receive a new food truck courtesy of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Trade and Consumer Protection.

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse is again partnering with The Salvation Army of La Crosse to help distribute food to those in need.

The free distribution will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Salvation Army Warehouse, 434 Nelson Place.

Food boxes will be placed in vehicles as they drive up to the warehouse, and recipients should bring with them a valid ID. 

The food boxes include a variety of items including things like canned fruit, canned vegetables, nuts, cheese, frozen meat, and noodles or rice.

The Hunger Task Force provides a safety net of emergency food to a network of local food pantries and meal programs that is free of charge. 

