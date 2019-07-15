The Hunger Task Force truck will park on the front plaza of the Main Street Library, 800 Main St., at 3 p.m. every Monday.
Free fresh garden produce and other foods will be distributed until 4:30 p.m. while supplies last.
The Hunger Task Force is dedicated to providing healthy food to everyone in the community. The La Crosse Public Library is dedicated to providing the space and resources necessary to help our community come together in health and happiness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.