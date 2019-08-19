The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse will hold its ninth annual "A Taste of the Garden" fundraising event from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Kane Street Community Garden, Kane and St. Cloud streets.
The event will be an evening of music, beer and wine tasting, and sampling of dishes from area restaurants inspired by items grown at the garden.
Guided tours, live music by Tom Conrad, silent auctions and a wine raffle will also be held, and all funds go toward supporting the garden and the Food Recovery Program. Tickets cost $25 and are available in advance by calling 608-793-1002 or at the event.
