Hunger Task Force receives new food truck through state grant

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse was one of 13 state organizations to receive a new food truck last week, courtesy of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Trade and Consumer Protection.

In September the Hunger Relief Federation was issued $7.2 million in grants to assist families and food pantries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with $5 million allocated to the purchase of food for distribution from local farmers and producers and $2.2 million towards the purchase of coolers, freezers, equipment and trucks for emergency food partners. The Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee presented each of the 13 food pantries with their new vehicle last Thursday.

The coronavirus crisis has hit the state hard, and since June the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse has distributed nearly 400,000 more pounds of food, than during the same time period last year . The increase of 41% is a sign the need will continue to rise as the local pandemic enters its ninth month.

“We are so extremely grateful to be a partner of the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin” said Shelly Fortner, executive director of the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse. “Together, sharing both resources and trials, we will remain a strong hunger-fighting network across Wisconsin.”

For more information on the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, visit https://lacrossehtf.org/ or call 608-793-1002.

