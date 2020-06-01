You are the owner of this article.
Hunger Task Force to continue food box distribution
The Hunger Task Force will hold public drive-thru distributions of food boxes from 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday through the end of June at 1240 Clinton St.

These food boxes have been assembled through donations and supplemental food items from the Dairy Recovery Program and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

As La Crosse’s only free and local food bank, the Hunger Task Force further supplies food to 118 pantries, meal sites and youth programs.

For more information, visit http://lacrossehtf.org/.

