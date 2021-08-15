Hunger Task Force to hold 'A Taste of the Garden'

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse will hold its annual “A Taste of the Garden” fundraising event at its Kane Street Community Garden on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Each year, the Hunger Task Force presents a fun evening of music, beer and wine tasting, plus samplings of food dishes from area restaurants inspired by the items grown in the garden. There will also be guided tours of the garden, a silent auction, and a wine raffle. Funds raised by this event go towards supporting the Kane Street Community Garden and the Food Recovery Program to help eliminate hunger in the area.

“This is our opportunity to showcase the garden to our supporters and the public. The Community Garden really makes the Hunger Task Force unique to our area. It makes it possible for those in need to come directly to the garden for fresh produce or get it from their area pantry or meal site. Nearly 30,000 pounds of produce is distributed free annually,” said Shelly Fortner, executive director of The Hunger Task Force.

The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Kane Street Community Garden, corner of Kane Street and St. Cloud Street. Tickets are $25 each or $30 at event gate; available in advance by calling 608-793-1002.

Master Gardener Sponsor is Altra Federal Credit Union.

Green House Sponsors are Merchants Bank, Kujak Orthodontics, Fowler & Hammer Inc. and LHI

