WEST SALEM -- The La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center was alerted to a hunter's medical emergency early Saturday morning, but responders were unable to revive him.
Bryan Antony, 57, died after suffering an unspecified medical emergency about 6:30 a.m. while hunting in a wooded area in the town of Hamilton.
Antony alerted a hunting partner he was in distress, according to a report from the County of La Crosse Sheriff's office, and another member of his hunting partner began CPR before responders from Tri-State Ambulance, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, West Salem First Responders and West Salem Fire Department arrived and administered aid. Antony died at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.