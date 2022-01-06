Hunter rescued from woods, bitter cold after being gored by deer in Columbia County, authorities say

A hunter was rescued from the woods in bitter cold early Thursday morning after being gored by a deer in Columbia County, authorities reported.

At about 12:40 a.m., the Portage Fire Department was sent to N8251 Schultz Road in the town of Lewiston to help the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office search for a man lost in the woods, Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said in a statement.

The hunter had left to track a deer at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the west side of the property. Deputies found the man’s ATV, began to follow his tracks, and eventually found him in a drainage ditch with a wound to the inside of the right leg, Haase said.

The man, who said he had been gored by a buck, was disoriented and possibly suffering from hypothermia. Authorities provided first aid and attempted to warm him until he could be taken from the scene, Haase said.

A MedFlight helicopter made a difficult landing in a field close to the man, who was put in a stokes basket and flown to a hospital, Haase said.

“This rescue was a great example of multiple departments and entities working together to save a person’s life,” Haase said. “The PFD wants to thank the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, MedFlight, and the firefighters for responding and working together to save the life of one of our citizens.”

