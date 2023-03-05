No, it’s not your grandfather’s hunting camp. With a touch of rustic nostalgia and a flair for the modern, this newest creation by Olson Construction Inc. of La Crosse falls nothing short of a sportsman’s paradise. After breaking ground in May, the builders applied the finishing touches just a month ago.

Perched on a shallow knoll in the hinterlands between Sparta and Melrose, the “hunting camp” is a gateway to a 127-acre wooded parcel. Like rugged sentries, a thick stand of silver birch garrisons the building in the south, just a stone’s throw away from the main door. In fact, the woods create the perfect backdrop for the 9-inch square Wisconsin white pine timbers that form the stockade-like shell of the building.

But the woodland theme doesn’t stop at the door. Inside, the warm feel of wood permeates everything and creates a spacious but cozy retreat. The pine board ceiling that crowns the Great Room, the focal center of the house, rises to a breathtaking 18 feet above the oak flooring. Of course, no Great Room would be complete without a fireplace. And designer windows invite natural light to pour in from outside.

Plans designed by Meadow Valley Log Homes show a 1,200 square foot open-concept main floor, with 900 square feet of finished basement. The loft contains 640 square feet of living space. The home also features 2 bedrooms and an upstairs library adjacent to the loft.

The rustic motif carries into the main-floor kitchen with a beamed ceiling nestled underneath the loft. But that’s where the rustic stops and the modern starts. Granite counter tops and a ceramic backsplash complement the Alder wood cabinets. White LED string lights stretch across the beams. State-of-the-art wireless switches allow light control from anywhere.

Two and a half baths complete the home’s interior, with the master bath featuring a stunning marble accent wall that wraps around the tub area. Heat is supplied through a gas forced air system along with central air conditioning for the summer months.

Amenities include two 8-by-24 foot covered porches on north and south sides of the home. Across the drive is a garage/storage building with, you guessed it, provisions for hanging deer.

And the price? According to builder James Olson, “the cost was more than a traditional build since everything was custom-built and unique. But it’s built to last,” he says. He also added that a lot of money went into constructing the mile-long driveway and bringing in utilities.

So, no it’s not your grandpa’s hunting camp. But he’d most likely swap one of his deer tags for a weekend stay.

