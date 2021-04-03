Husband and wife physicians at Gundersen retire together after three decades

"Married couples were a new thing in medical school and residency, and it was a hard change in the philosophy. As partners, you were expected to work really hard and be totally focused on practice," David says. "And when you're trying to have a family too -- it was it was a very new thing to deal with."

David started full time at Gundersen, first filling in for doctors retiring or on vacation at various clinic sites, while Sheila, expecting their first child, worked part time at the hospital. When they welcomed their second child, 18 months after the birth of their first, they had to learn to balance caring for infants and being on call for a month at a time.

"We were scrambling those early years to just figure out a work-life balance, but the clinic was extremely accommodating, as were our partners, and that allowed us to get through those years and be able to keep going," Sheila says. "It was definitely a gift -- this type of organization that valued the family."

The AIDS epidemic was growing around the time the Momonts were starting out, and in their early years of practice David thought it would be the most difficult thing they would encounter in their careers.