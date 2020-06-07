Hwy. 16 crash leaves 1 person seriously injured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person was seriously injured in two-vehicle crash Saturday along Hwy. 16.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to the crash about 9 p.m. along Hwy. 16, near La Crosse Memorials.

Firefighters extricated a person trapped inside one of the vehicles, who was later transported to Gundersen Health System.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people involved in the crash, and the cause remains under investigation.

Agencies on scene were La Crosse Fire Department, La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Tri-State Ambulance.

