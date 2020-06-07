Hwy. 16 crash leaves 1 person seriously injured
0 comments

Hwy. 16 crash leaves 1 person seriously injured

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One person was seriously injured in two-vehicle crash Saturday along Hwy. 16.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to the crash about 9 p.m. along Hwy. 16, near La Crosse Memorials.

Firefighters extricated a person trapped inside one of the vehicles, who was later transported to Gundersen Health System.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people involved in the crash, and the cause remains under investigation.

Agencies on scene were La Crosse Fire Department, La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Tri-State Ambulance.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News