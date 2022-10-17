Hy-Vee opens one of its largest stores Tuesday at Valley View Mall

The Iowa-based Hy-Vee grocery chain has been looking at opening a store in La Crosse “for some time,” the company’s CEO and president said Monday during a news media preview at its new supermarket, which opens Tuesday in the former Sears department store at Valley View Mall.

“We’re always looking for opportunities in real estate,” Jeremy Gosch said, when asked whether the West Des Moines-based chain of more than 285 stores in eight states might open additional Hy-Vees in the La Crosse area in the future. Before Tuesday’s opening of the 105,000-square-foot La Crosse store — which is one of the chain’s five largest — the closest Hy-Vee was in Winona.

Gosch was store director at the Winona Hy-Vee for five years, until 2013. “So my family and I spent a lot of time in La Crosse shopping and dining out, and a variety of other things,” he said.

Hy-Vee purchased the vacant former Sears department store property at 4200 State Hwy. 16 in Valley View Mall in September 2020 and has remodeled it into a supermarket, while building a 4,100-square-foot Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience store near it. The convenience store will sell fuel as well as fresh on-the-go meal offerings, Market Grille Express items and select grocery staples.

Both the supermarket and the convenience store will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday. After that, the supermarket’s regular hours will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The convenience store’s regular hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The La Crosse supermarket is Hy-Vee’s fifth in Wisconsin. And it is the fourth Hy-Vee with the company’s reimagined flagship store design.

Hy-Vee said Monday that the La Crosse store has about 600 employees and will offer a new dining experience for customers with a large open food hall dining area for fast-casual dining, which includes an expanded breakfast menu; a pub with full sit-down bar, 32 taps and outdoor patio; mealtime offerings; Mia Italian; HyChi and Hibachi; Nori Sushi; Market Grille; Long Island Deli and a Wahlburgers restaurant.

The new store also has a full-service bakery, full-service deli, full-service meat counter that includes a dry-aged steaks case, full-service seafood counter with sustainable seafood options, large fresh produce area, an in-store Starbucks, a large floral and gift department and a pharmacy with a drive-up window.

It also has a Joe Fresh clothing department, a beauty department, an expanded Candy Shoppe and a large Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits department.

As district store director, Dan Welsh oversees both the new La Crosse Hy-Vee as well as the Winona Hy-Vee that he has overseen for the past six years.

For more information, call the La Crosse store at 608-668-6600 or visit the store’s Facebook page.