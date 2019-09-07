The rest area along eastbound Interstate 90 between Bangor and Sparta will permanently close next month.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation informed La Crosse County that the stop at mile marker 20 will close Oct. 14 because it’s one of the oldest in the state, built in 1969, and more expensive to maintain.
“Additionally, we’ve found very low use” at that rest stop, according to the DOT.
So instead of upgrading the older rest stop, the DOT opened a new stop and welcome center a couple of years ago near Mile Marker 1 for travelers entering Wisconsin from Minnesota.
Workers will be shifted to another rest stop or the state’s Sparta Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility.
“Given the prominent role rest areas play in highway safety, any decision to alter service is inherently a tough one,” according to a WisDOT statement. “We regret any inconvenience that this decision may cause. However, we also feel confident that travelers will still find adequate respite at the newly renovated welcome center, as well as various fueling stations throughout the area.”
