For one high school student, donating blood has been a long-time dream.

Now Oliver Olson’s dream will finally come true -- at the blood drive he organized in honor of his 16th birthday, the youngest age a donor in Wisconsin can be.

“I’ve waited forever,” Olson said. “I’m excited that I’ll be able to donate for the first time on my birthday.”

The inaugural blood drive of La Crosse Polytechnic School -- hosted in conjunction with the American Red Cross -- will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse. The event is open to the public; walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged.

To coordinate the event, the Polytechnic sophomore needed to secure a location, spread the word, educate around blood donation and recruit people to donate.

Olson is grateful that he was able to recruit a lot of first time donors.

He was inspired to donate blood after a sixth grade genetics lesson on blood types. At that time, he remembers thinking: “If I was O negative, I would donate blood every day!”

Recently, Olson learned about a more personal connection to blood donation. Many years ago, Olson’s uncle received a lung and heart donation. The community organized a blood drive for his uncle’s procedure -- hundreds of people showed up to volunteer.

“It really showed me what a community can come together and do for someone,” Olson said.

Every pint of blood donated will help contribute to scholarships for the students of Polytechnic, a donation system set up through Red Cross Blood.

As a token of appreciation, donors will receive gift certificates to downtown businesses like J’s Cafe, the Rivoli and Meringue Bakery. Olson is happy to be supporting downtown business through this event.