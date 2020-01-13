Ice rink opens for the winter in La Crosse's Poage Park

With a fresh snowfall setting the scene, the ice skating rink at Poage Park opened Monday for the season.
The rink will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 8 p.m. weekends and other day when school is not in session, weather-permitting.
Skates are free to rent, and hot chocolate and popcorn will be sold during skating hours.
You have free articles remaining.
The ice rink usually opens before the holiday season, but due to milder weather, it was postponed until January, according to Mckenzie Wilson of the La Crosse Parks and Recreation department.
"We saw the same scenario last year when we couldn't open until mid-January," said Wilson. "But we have great staff that work hard to accommodate our ice rink users."
The ice rink will officially remain open through February, but if given the right weather conditions, may operate longer.
Two other outdoor ice skating rinks also are open for the winter:
- The Copeland Park Oktoberfest Shelter rink is open from 4 to 10 p.m daily, except Thursdays.
- The Riverside Park rink is open daily for those with their own skates, and free skates are available from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends.