Icy roads cause injury to one in town of Franklin

Amy Fenn, 35, of Ferryville was driving on Hwy. 27 south of Viroqua about 8:45 a.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve on an icy portion of road.The vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway and struck and severed a utility pole. The vehicle then swerved back into and crossed the highway before coming to a stop in a cornfield, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.