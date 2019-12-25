Icy roads cause injury to one in town of Franklin

One woman was injured Monday morning after she lost control of her vehicle in town of Franklin in Vernon County.
Amy Fenn, 35, of Ferryville was driving on Hwy. 27 south of Viroqua about 8:45 a.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve on an icy portion of road.The vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway and struck and severed a utility pole. The vehicle then swerved back into and crossed the highway before coming to a stop in a cornfield, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
Fenn was wearing a seatbelt and the airbags deployed. enn sustained minor injuries and was transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, where she was treated and released.
Assisting at the scene were the Viroqua Fire Department and Vernon Electric Cooperative.
