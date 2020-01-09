Icy roads cause more than 80 crashes in La Crosse County
0 comments
alert top story

Icy roads cause more than 80 crashes in La Crosse County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Icy Roads

A downed traffic light leans on a car Thursday at the corner of Ward Avenue and Losey Boulevard South after ice on the road caused the vehicle to spin out of control. It was one of many crashes reported in the area.

Freezing rain and icy conditions between 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday led to multiple crashes in the La Crosse area, but conditions eased across the region as temperatures rose to the 40s by afternoon.

There were 34 crashes reported in the city and 83 throughout La Crosse County, with reports of numerous traffic signals struck.

There were 90 accident calls to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Wes Revels called road conditions Thursday morning "glare ice" as vehicles crashed and slid off roadways throughout the county. He said several of the crashes resulted in injuries.

Icy Roads

Teri Halweg with the La Crosse YWCA spreads salt on the sidewalk outside her workplace along Main Street Thursday when rain in the area caused the surface of roads, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways to freeze, leaving them very slippery.

"We've had accidents on the major highways, side roads − just all over," Revels said.

Revels said slick conditions and backed-up traffic made it difficult for law enforcement, emergency personnel and road crews to quickly respond.

There was little advance notice of the storm.

"It sort of surprised us," Revels said.

Forecast

Key links when winter weather strikes

Wisconsin road conditionsMinnesota road conditionsIowa road conditionsNational Weather Service office in La CrosseLa Crosse Regional AirportXcel Energy outage mapGreat Rivers 211

+19 From Tribune files: Photos of bald eagles in the La Crosse area
0 comments
1
0
1
1
2

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News