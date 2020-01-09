Icy roads cause more than 80 crashes in La Crosse County

Freezing rain and icy conditions between 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday led to multiple crashes in the La Crosse area, but conditions eased across the region as temperatures rose to the 40s by afternoon.

There were 34 crashes reported in the city and 83 throughout La Crosse County, with reports of numerous traffic signals struck.

There were 90 accident calls to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Wes Revels called road conditions Thursday morning "glare ice" as vehicles crashed and slid off roadways throughout the county. He said several of the crashes resulted in injuries.

"We've had accidents on the major highways, side roads − just all over," Revels said.

Revels said slick conditions and backed-up traffic made it difficult for law enforcement, emergency personnel and road crews to quickly respond.

There was little advance notice of the storm.

"It sort of surprised us," Revels said.