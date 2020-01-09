Icy roads cause multiple crashes in La Crosse area
alert top story

Freezing rain and icy conditions have led to multiple crashes in the La Crosse area.

LA CROSSE COUNTY: At 9:30 a.m., there are reports of several crashes along Interstate 90 in Onalaska, with authorities saying roads are covered with "glare ice."

Crashes are reported along West Avenue, with a traffic light down at the intersection with Main Street. There also is a report of a traffic signals down at Ward Avenue and Losey Boulevard South and other locations around the city. La Crosse police report a semi is blocking both lanes of South Avenue as of 9:30 a.m.

Hwy. 16 near County Hwy. M near West Salem is closed.

MONROE COUNTY: Both lanes of Interstate 90 near Tomah are closed as of 9 a.m.. Also, both lanes of Hwy. 21 in Tomah are closed.

Due to unsafe driving conditions, the Sparta Area School District announced that morning pre-K will be held until 1 p.m., and afternoon pre-K will be canceled.

VERNON COUNTY: A semi crash blocked both lanes of traffic on Hwy. 14/61 near Viroqua. Authorities say the lanes reopened just before 11 a.m.

The forecast calls for temperatures to rise to 40 by noon.

Key links when winter weather strikes

Wisconsin road conditionsMinnesota road conditionsIowa road conditionsNational Weather Service office in La CrosseLa Crosse Regional AirportXcel Energy outage mapGreat Rivers 211

