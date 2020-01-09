Icy roads cause multiple crashes in La Crosse area

Freezing rain and icy conditions have led to multiple crashes in the La Crosse area.

LA CROSSE COUNTY: At 9:30 a.m., there are reports of several crashes along Interstate 90 in Onalaska, with authorities saying roads are covered with "glare ice."

Crashes are reported along West Avenue, with a traffic light down at the intersection with Main Street. There also is a report of a traffic signals down at Ward Avenue and Losey Boulevard South and other locations around the city. La Crosse police report a semi is blocking both lanes of South Avenue as of 9:30 a.m.

Hwy. 16 near County Hwy. M near West Salem is closed.

MONROE COUNTY: Both lanes of Interstate 90 near Tomah are closed as of 9 a.m.. Also, both lanes of Hwy. 21 in Tomah are closed.

Due to unsafe driving conditions, the Sparta Area School District announced that morning pre-K will be held until 1 p.m., and afternoon pre-K will be canceled.

VERNON COUNTY: A semi crash blocked both lanes of traffic on Hwy. 14/61 near Viroqua. Authorities say the lanes reopened just before 11 a.m.

The forecast calls for temperatures to rise to 40 by noon.