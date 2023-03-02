The cognitive effects of dementia are well known, but less common knowledge is the physical pain that often accompanies the condition.

The outward symptoms of dementia, which comes in multiple forms, such as Alzheimer's disease, lewy body dementia and vascular dementia, include memory loss and difficulty with communication and comprehension. Less evident are body aches and discomforts, as pain may go unrecognized if the patient cannot clearly express what they are experiencing.

"As dementia progresses, so does the likelihood that patients are experiencing pain," says Jennifer Winegarden, D.O., palliative care specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "Between 50% and 80% of patients with moderate to severe dementia experience pain daily. Many patients receive inadequate treatment due lack of recognition."

For some pain might be associated with a previous injury, surgery or medical condition, but for others the pain is directly caused by dementia. For those with Alzheimer's, says Winegarden, pain can be caused by neuro inflammation in the brain resulting from the disease, and as patients often develop "mask-like" facial expressions, hiding typical cues of discomfort, their suffering may be unnecessarily prolonged.

"Patients may have lost the cognitive ability to tell caregivers about their pain with phrases such as 'This hurts' or 'I am in pain,'" explains Winegarden. "Unfortunately, many patients with dementia are left with only basic expressions of pain presented through negative behaviors (such as) screaming, cursing or striking out, particularly at caregivers."

Such reactions, Winegarden says, are distressing to both patients and those providing their care, creating "a difficult scenario to watch and even harder to live with."

Conversely, untreated pain also might cause those with dementia to become fatigued and withdrawn.

"And so you you're kind of thinking, 'Well, they can't be in pain, because they can sleep,'" says Winegarden. "But the truth is they don't get any restorative or healthy type of sleep because of their pain."

Patients may also experience allodynia, a pain provoked by a stimulus that wouldn't normally cause a harsh reaction, such as touching a cool surface or brushing against a blanket.

"When you have a disease and your neurons are deranged, I may touch you and that might feel like a scalpel (or a) very sharp (object) boring into your skin," says Winegarden. "And that sensation can last minutes or even hours."

Beyond the physical, mental, emotional and social pain can be exacerbated by dementia, with confusion, disorientation and inability to express feelings like grief or fear heightening symptoms. For the caregiver, it may be hard or impossible to determine how much the individual is processing and what difficult experiences they may be reliving in their minds.

They may need to repeatedly tell the individual that their spouse, child, or other important person in their life has passed away, or provide clarity about other possibly traumatic circumstances. And just as the stress of difficult day at work can manifest a headache, the mental turmoil can instigate pain in a person with dementia.

To help identify any pain a patient is feeling, and correlate the best treatment, caregivers are encouraged to use what is called the PAINAD scale, following the acronym ALTAR: anticipate, look, treat, avoid comparisons and revisit.

Expect, Winegarden says, that the individual will feel pain at some point, and look at them "as the person they are in that moment," trying to identify discomfort cues such as poor posture, change in breathing patterns, frequent body shifting or whether they can be consoled.

"I think that's that's a big one," sayd Winegarden. "Because all humans share the same response -- if someone puts their hand on their shoulders, strokes them, you kind of move into it. And if someone doesn't, if they stiffen or they kind of turn away from it, you can assume you've discovered (something) there."

Avoiding comparisons means not having a baseline of actions or reactions that were standard prior to the person's development of dementia.

"People with dementia don't process pain in the same way they did before their diagnoses," says Winegarden. "Your loved one may have bragged about having a high pain tolerance in the past, but is experiencing pain differently now. Treatments that worked last week may not work today. A few 'good days' does not mean the pain is under control over the long term."

It is important, Winegard emphasizes, to "become the advocate for people who cannot advocate for themselves."

"A patient with end stage dementia, they really have no grounding as to where they are, what is happening to them, what put them in a position. They may no longer recognize family, they may not even fully know who they are," says Winegarden. "But there is this realm that they're living in where they're consistently either uncomfortable or really experiencing severe pain and (have) no way to express that. We have to stand up and be a voice for those who have no voice."

Finding effective relief for pain may involve medications, therapies -- pet, music, massage -- or simply helping the patient re-adjust their body position.

"Don't underestimate the power of repositioning," says Winegarden. "Frequent position changes enhance comfort and improve blood flow to the skin, which protects against pressure sores."

Winegarden emphasizes the need to educate caregivers and clinicians on the potentially debilitating pain that can come with dementia so remedies can be explored and the best treatments implemented swiftly.

Says Winegarden, "We want each patient to live the very best life they can for as long as they can."