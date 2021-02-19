Identity of victim from Wednesday's Fountain City fire revealed

Despite their best efforts, firefighters from all over the area were unable to save the structure, which is believed to be a total loss.
The identity of the 62-year-old man who died after escaping a Fountain City fire early Wednesday morning has been revealed.
Hermanda (AKA Jerrel) Richardson of Kenosha, Wisconsin, is reported to have suffered what was described as a “medical emergency” shortly after evacuating the multi-family structure on South Main Street in the city.
Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Richardson was not able to be revived.
With Richardson was 25-year-old Nicholas Heit of Fountain City, who did not suffer from any medical issues as a result of the fire.
The burning structure was deemed a total loss by responding fire personnel, a release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office states, and is currently being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and state Fire Marshal.
The fire is not considered suspicious in nature, the sheriff’s said.
Downtown fire
Fire crews are seen at the back of 304 Pearl Street, where a fire took place late Monday night. The building was reported to have damage from heavy smoke and flames.
Downtown fire
Fire officials were still on the scene of a Pearl Street fire Tuesday morning. Investigators are currently looking into the fire, and a cause has yet to be reported.
Downtown fire
The alley behind the buildings on the 300 block of Pearl Street were roped off Tuesday morning after a fire caused damage Monday night. Crews were dispatched to a fire at the back stair case at 304 Pearl Street.
Downtown fire
Damage can be seen at the back of the building at 304 Pearl Street Tuesday morning, after crews battled a fire overnight. Crews were dispatched for a fire at the back staircase of the building, and first units reported seeing fire and smoke from the first and second floors, expanding to the roof.
Downtown fire
Local fire crews were dispatched for a fire at the back staircase at 304 Pearl Street Monday night. First responders reported seeing fire and smoke from the first and second floors, expanding to the roof.
Downtown fire
Fire officials examine buildings along the 300 block of Pearl Street Tuesday morning. Crews put out a fire above the Casino Bar Monday night. The cause is still unknown.
Downtown Fire
Smoke appears above a set of Downtown La Crosse buildings as crews work on a fire reported at 304 Pearl Street Monday night. The building sustained damage from heavy smoke and fire, and no injuries were reported.
Downtown fire
Officials and bystanders watch as firefighters work on a fire at 304 Pearl Street Monday night. Fire and smoke could be seen from the first and second floors of the building, and was extending to the roof when units arrived.
Downtown fire
Smoke appears above a set of Downtown La Crosse buildings as crews work on a fire reported at 304 Pearl Street Monday night. The building sustained damage from heavy smoke and fire, and no injuries were reported.
