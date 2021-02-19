Identity of victim from Wednesday's Fountain City fire revealed

The identity of the 62-year-old man who died after escaping a Fountain City fire early Wednesday morning has been revealed.

Hermanda (AKA Jerrel) Richardson of Kenosha, Wisconsin, is reported to have suffered what was described as a “medical emergency” shortly after evacuating the multi-family structure on South Main Street in the city.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Richardson was not able to be revived.

With Richardson was 25-year-old Nicholas Heit of Fountain City, who did not suffer from any medical issues as a result of the fire.

The burning structure was deemed a total loss by responding fire personnel, a release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office states, and is currently being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and state Fire Marshal.

The fire is not considered suspicious in nature, the sheriff’s said.

