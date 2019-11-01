Halloween was all about the candy, but on Saturday morning, area Rotarians will put the focus on nutritious, hearty foods as they pack up thousands of meals and pantry staples for hungry people.
The fifth annual iFeed Hunger Drive, hosted in part by Citizens State Bank and being held from 8 a.m. noon today, will bring 35 teams and a total of about 500 volunteers to Logan High School for a morning of assembling around 100,000 vitamin fortified soy-rice meals to be flown to Nicaragua via the La Crosse Regional Airport.
"Many children (would) go without food if it weren't for the meals sent by organizations such as iFeed," said Marissa Dickinson of iFeed La Crosse. "The meals are prepared in schools so children are fed and are able to receive a basic education."
In addition, pre-collected non-perishable donations, along with those dropped off throughout the event, will be sorted, counted and delivered to the Hunger Task Force for distribution to Coulee Region food banks.
Last year, iFeed amassed about 35,000 food items for the Hunger Task Force, and community members are urged to bring in more Saturday morning to help meet the 2019 goal of 40,000 cans, boxes and jars of goods.
Organized by members of Rotary Interact Clubs at Aquinas, Caledonia, Central, Holmen, Logan, Onalaska and West Salem high schools, iFeed was named 2018 Organization of the Year by the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.
"It is a great opportunity for local students, and the greater community, to make a big impact," says Miranda TerBeest of the La Crosse Regional Airport. "The iFeed event brings in the largest donation of non-perishable food items to the Hunger Task Force all year. It helps to feed our community through the holidays and ensures populations in need are not left feeling hungry."
The mass food drive, which is sponsored by 22 businesses and organizations including Reinhart Foods, Gundersen Health System, Hogan administration, Newcastle Title, English Lutheran Church and Dairyland Power, also serves as a team building opportunity, founding philanthropic values in area teens and encouraging local establishments and entities to support a cause that affects both our neighbors and our global citizens.
"iFeed is an important cause in our community because the need is so great. Hunger is a real issue," Dickinson says. "iFeed also builds unity and friendships within the schools while helping grow our future leaders. It is truly amazing to see the kids from all the area high schools set aside their school rivalries and come together as one to fight hunger and make a difference in our world."
