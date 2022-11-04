iFeed students to collect food at Logan Saturday

Saturday marks the 7th annual iFeed, where Interact students from seven area schools will come together to help alleviate hunger in their communities and internationally.

Leading up to this event, Interact students from Aquinas, Caledonia, Central, Holmen, Logan, Onalaska and West Salem have been busy collecting financial donations and non-perishable food items for the Hunger Task Force. All items given to the Hunger Task Force will then be distributed to local community food banks throughout our region.

Students have also raised additional funds by selling concessions at Moon Tunes throughout the summer to purchase the ingredients for meals to be packaged and sent to Poland for Ukrainian Refugees.

On Saturday morning, over 25 teams made up of local businesses, community members, Rotarians and Interactors will gather together in the Logan High School gym from 8 a.m. to noon to assemble over 80,000 nutrition, vitamin-fortified rice and soy meals. These meals will then be packaged and sent to Poland for Ukrainian Refugees.

While the international meals are being assembled, additional students will be counting and sorting the food they have collected from various events, including their Trick or Can initiative that takes place every Halloween.

If you have any food items to spare, students are urging you to bring them to Logan High School from 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday. Students will be assisting with a drive-through so no one even has to step out of their vehicles. Cash and check donations are also appreciated, with checks written out to iFeed.

Their goal is to collect over 40,000 food items to help alleviate hunger in our surrounding communities.