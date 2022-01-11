Immigrant Journeys exhibit featured at Viterbo

The Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin! exhibit will be at Viterbo University Wednesday, Jan. 12 to Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The public is invited to view the display, which will be located in the Fine Arts Center atrium, lobby, and exhibit hallway.

The Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin! consists of the photos and stories, in their own words, of eight immigrants whose journeys began in Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Honduras and are now living in Wisconsin.

An event celebrating the exhibit will be held from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 in the Viterbo cafeteria. It will feature Latino music and conversation with members of immigrant communities in Wisconsin.

Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin! is a project of the Wisconsin Humanities, produced in partnership with Centro Hispano of Dane County with stories by journalist Bill Berry and photographs by Gary Porter. Support for the exhibit and WisconsinImmigrantJourneys.org website comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Alumni Circle of the Wisconsin Humanities.

