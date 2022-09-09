IMPACT students to assist at Special Days event

On Saturday from noon to 3 pm, IMPACT will assist at Special Days at Copeland Park Shelter. IMPACT is Aquinas High School’s Christ-centered, student-led community service organization.

Kiwanis International sponsors the annual day for special-needs persons. The Aquinas volunteers will adopt special-needs persons for a day of fun-filled and exciting activities, such as hay wagon rides, games, music, food, and more!

For more information, you may contact Mark Koehne at 608-317-7584.

IMPACT serves the community almost every day of the week. For example, starting later this month, every weekday school is in session, students deliver meals to the homebound through the La Crosse County Elderly Nutrition Program.

The students deliver throughout the school year, including school vacation time during holidays. They have been doing this for about 27 years and have delivered over 28,000 meals.