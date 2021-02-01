Improvements planned to County D at Halfway Creek

Improvements for County D in the Onalaska were planned to be discussed at a public involvement meeting, but the meeting will be not held due to COVID-19 developments.

Instead of the meeting, the county highway department has shared the following construction update:

“The County D bridge project involves improvements to the roadway and bridge at the crossing of the Halfway Creek approximately 0.3 miles north of County W. The proposed improvement will include the removal of the existing three-span timber bridge and construction of a new two-span concrete slab bridge. The approximately 553-foot-long project will include replacement of the bridge at the existing location and 477 feet of roadway approaches.

“During construction of the County D project, the bridge will be closed to traffic. Construction is anticipated to take approximately 3 months during 2022. The earliest construction could begin is May 15th due to in-stream work restrictions. The exact timeframe will be determined by the contractor based on their availability.

“Additional right-of-way easements are anticipated to be needed to build the project.”

Individuals are encouraged to contribute comments about the bridge project by Feb. 19 by contacting the following individuals: