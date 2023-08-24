The La Crosse County Highway Department will host a public meeting to discuss proposed improvements for County M over Russlan Coulee Creek in the town of Barre.

The open house meeting will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Barre Town Hall, W3541 County Road M. A presentation will be given at 4 p.m. followed by questions and discussion. Forms will be available at the meeting to provide written comments.

The Historic Miller Homestead is located in the northwest quadrant of the Russlan Coulee Creek project. The property is potentially eligible for inclusion as a property in the National Register of Historic Places. The public will have an opportunity to provide comments concerning the effects on this property. Other properties of historic interest along the project include Old St. John’s and Free Thinkers cemetery.

The public is encouraged to attend to review exhibits and information. Design staff will be present to answer questions. The meeting facilities are wheelchair accessible. Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the highway department at least three working days prior to the meeting.

The County M bridge project involves improvements to the roadway and bridge at the crossing of Russlan Coulee Creek 1.1 miles east of County YY. The proposed improvement would include the removal of the existing single-span steel girder bridge and construction of a new single-span prestressed concrete girder bridge. The 525-foot-long project would include replacement of the bridge at the existing location and about 450 feet of roadway approaches.

During construction, the road would be open to through traffic by use of a temporary bypass just north of the existing bridge. Construction is anticipated to take about three months during 2025. The earliest construction could begin is May 15 due to in-stream work restrictions. The exact timeframe will be determined by the contractor based on availability.

Additional right-of-way and easements are anticipated to be needed to build the project and construct the temporary bypass.

Individuals are encouraged to contribute comments by Oct. 3 by contacting Joe Langeberg, La Crosse County Highway Department, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem, WI 54669, 715-786-3813, JLangeberg@lacrossecounty.org; or Dan Sydow, Ayres Associates, 3433 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Eau Claire, WI 54701, 715-834-3161, SydowD@AyresAssociates.com.