In-person artist receptions return to the Pump House Regional Arts Center

The Pump House Regional Arts Center in downtown La Crosse will host an open house and in-person artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, featuring exhibiting artists Jennifer Williams, Scott Onsager, Carissa Brudos and Drazen Dupor. This art gallery exhibition began Tuesday, July 20, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 11.

Jennifer Williams’ “Painting Us Forward” exhibition in the Kader Gallery communicates hope and resilience through visual storytelling. It features painted portraits of small business owners, accompanied by their own stories of the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on their business.

“Children’s Story Time: Family Legends Retold” by Scott Onsager, also in the Kader Gallery, is a collection of narrative ceramic sculptures speaking to the intersection of a family’s past, present and mythology.

Carissa Brudos will exhibit “Encaustic: Perspectives” in the Front Gallery, showing the process of change and transformation in nature supported by integrating different media such as collage, encaustic (molten beeswax), drawing and fibers on various sustainable substrates.

Drazen Dupor is a painter who specializes in Byzantine-style ionography, a centuries-old technique intent on showing the immortal element in each human being. He is exhibiting on the Balcony Gallery.

The Pump House Regional Arts Center is located at 119 King St., and its art galleries are free and open to the public 9 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Donations are always accepted and appreciated.

