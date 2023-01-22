In rural Wisconsin, former employees lift curtain on troubled crypto mine

Two recently unemployed Chinese nationals weigh their options in a cramped Park Falls, Wisconsin, motel room, not far from where they worked in a former paper mill now being used to mine cryptocurrency.

One of them continues to nurse a stitched-up laceration across his left wrist from an on-the-job injury after he tripped while carrying a computer in August, a few months before he was let go.

Speaking in their native Mandarin, Aaron and Justin — as they refer to themselves in English — came to the United States on visas that allowed them to visit temporarily for “business activities” but not to take jobs in America. The two said they thought they had a long-term future helping a global company, SOS Limited, establish a cryptocurrency mining operation in North America, one of just two known facilities in Wisconsin.

What they found was a possible skirting of immigration and labor laws. Wisconsin Watch is not publishing their names because they are concerned about their legal status to work in the United States.

The two said they were abruptly fired and spent weeks holed up in the motel until they belatedly got their final month’s salary from their employer.

Their story is among several troubling signs that the company, which has just a handful of employees based in Park Falls, may not deliver the type of economic boost the city was seeking when it loaned one of SOS Limited’s current partners $1 million to revive the paper mill.

The company’s two other announced North American cryptocurrency mining sites, including one in Marinette County, are also stalled. Over the past two years, SOS Limited has seen 94% of its share value erased after raising more than $600 million from investors.

Cryptocurrency mining operations were prohibited in China in 2021 due to concerns over criminal activity and economic stability. They’ve since moved to countries with laxer regulations such as the United States.

Crypto takes root in rural Wisconsin

For decades, Park Falls was a company town centered on the iconic paper mill built along the banks of the Flambeau River to harness hydroelectric power.

“It meant a lot to this community,” said John Tapplin, a former local union president. “At one time it was probably dumping like a quarter-million dollars every two weeks into the economy.”

But the mill’s future has been uncertain since its longtime owner sold it in 2006. It operated for little more than a decade, temporarily shutting down in 2019.

New Jersey-based businessman Yong Liu and several investors restarted operations the following year. The city issued a $1 million bridge loan to keep things running, but in the end, the COVID-19 pandemic and depressed commodity prices killed the business.

The mill was sold off at auction to a liquidator. A number of creditors, including the city of Park Falls, went to court for payment. The judge ordered Liu’s business interests to pay the remaining $828,108 of the loan.

Bitcoin mining comes to Park Falls

In early 2022, SOS Limited began installing racks of computers inside the former paper mill to mine cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, have emerged over the past decade as a form of digital currency created by sophisticated computers solving complex computational problems to create unique strings of information. Mining operations compete to work out these complex problems, thereby creating a digital currency that can be traded for hard currencies including U.S. dollars.

The Chinese government has long been hostile to digital currencies, partly because it’s difficult to regulate them, but also because the computers use massive amounts of energy, which has raised environmental concerns.

In a recent report, the White House estimated the electricity powering U.S. cryptocurrency production in 2021 was equivalent to the average annual greenhouse emissions from 3 million automobiles.

In Park Falls, the arrival in early 2022 of a cryptocurrency operation received a cool reception.

“The city does not believe this use is the best use of the property in terms of jobs for our area, however, that is a matter solely for the owner of the mill to decide,” city administrator Brentt Michaelek stated on the Park Falls Facebook page.

SOS Limited embroiled in controversy

SOS Limited’s arrival in Wisconsin coincided with the company’s public acknowledgment that it’s under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC served a subpoena to the company following allegations of fraud raised by a pair of investment firms that publicize — and then profit from — publicly traded companies that allegedly mislead investors.

One firm reported that the company purportedly supplying SOS Limited with $20 million worth of computer equipment to mine cryptocurrencies was actually a shell company created to give the illusion of progress.

“We find the company’s claims regarding its supposed cryptocurrency mining purchases and acquisitions to be extremely problematic, if not fabricated entirely,” Culper Research wrote in its Feb. 26, 2021, report.

SOS Limited executives and attorneys did not answer questions emailed by Wisconsin Watch. But in a March 2021 web statement, the company denied what it calls “distorted, misleading and unsubstantiated claims” and pledged to answer its critics.

“SOS stands behind the integrity of the company and remains committed to maintaining transparency and the highest ethical principles,” it said.

The company agreed to pay $5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by former shareholders who had sued following the allegations raised by the research firms. SOS Limited admitted no wrongdoing.

Wisconsin expansion put on ice

The Park Falls cryptocurrency operation quietly expanded in early 2022 by beginning to move its equipment outside the confines of the mill’s thick walls.

Michaelek said officials noticed the expansion had begun without the owner pulling any permits.

The company came back with an application, but it was voted down in August because there was no engineering survey on how much noise the outdoor operation would generate.

The vote came two months after the company released a short video, a rare public statement about its Wisconsin business. It showed the interior of the Park Falls operation and was evidence of cryptocurrency mining at the first of three U.S. sites it had announced in April 2021.

That announcement described a partnership with U.S.-based holding companies with power agreements in Park Falls; Stacyville, Maine; and Niagara, Wisconsin.

“If and when the site operations get underway, the company anticipates it will create significant jobs (sic) opportunities in the U.S.,” the company wrote in an April 2021 press release.

Crypto future unclear

But experts in Wisconsin are skeptical that cryptocurrency mining operations will ever offer meaningful employment after they are up and running.

“It’s analogous to some other things like data centers,” said Tom Still of the Wisconsin Technology Council, a Madison-based nonpartisan advocate for the state’s tech industry. “You know, a lot goes into them in terms of construction but not necessarily a lot of employment afterwards.”

Cryptocurrency production is largely unregulated in the United States, and it’s unknown how many mines are in operation in Wisconsin. Still said he’s aware of only one other in the state: Digital Power Optimization’s facility about 50 miles southeast of Eau Claire. The operation runs on renewable energy.

Alex Stoewer, chief operating officer of New York-based Digital Power Optimization, said his firm’s model of partnering with renewable energy producers is keeping it in the black.

“Despite the difficulties in the broader crypto market, this operation continues to generate positive cash flow, much of which is being reinvested in a maintenance plan for the hydro infrastructure, canal and dam,” he said in a written statement.

SOS expansion slowed elsewhere

Aside from Park Falls, SOS Limited’s other two projects in Maine and in Niagara, Wisconsin, have yet to materialize. Niagara City Administrator Audrey Fredrick said there has been no activity on the site of a former paper mill since April 2021.

She said there have been reports of people traveling to the city near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to see if there was anything happening.

“People tried to sneak on the site,” Fredrick said. “Like, investors who felt they were duped, and of course the site is secure because there’s a landfill … and dangerous because there’s a dam there — but no, there’s nothing.”

SOS Limited’s U.S. partner in the three sites is Liu, who for nearly two years had owned the Park Falls mill. Reached briefly on his cellphone, he told Wisconsin Watch that so far only the Park Falls site has broken ground. There were technical hurdles in Maine, and his company has yet to finalize a power buying agreement for the other Wisconsin site, he said.

Immigration questions loom

Asked about the employment of Chinese nationals without work visas in Wisconsin, Liu said the men were contracted by clients in China that lease capacity to mine cryptocurrencies.

“That’s not our employees,” he said.

A contract signed by Aaron and reviewed by Wisconsin Watch shows he was employed by Shenzhen Beibeizhu Technology, also known as BBZ. The company is a main supplier of equipment to SOS Limited, and some shareholders have questioned in online forums the true nature of the two companies’ relationship.

Aaron also signed a contract with SOS Limited’s U.S. subsidiary. It wasn’t until after the two were dismissed that Aaron learned the SOS Limited’s U.S. contract wasn’t signed by the company.

Ming Luo, the site supervisor in Park Falls, referred questions to Liu, who did not respond to subsequent calls and messages.

Erin Barbato, director of the Immigrant Justice Clinic at the University of Wisconsin Law School, said the two Chinese nationals run the risk of being arrested by federal authorities for working without the proper permits. But she said there’s evidence suggesting they were lured under false pretenses by being offered a contract with the U.S. company, which means the employers could also be held responsible.

“In some ways, they’re both at risk because they have both potentially done things that are contrary to our immigration laws,” Barbato said.