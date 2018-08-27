Graduated
- U.S. Air Force Airman
Timothy D. Carlson
- graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Carlson is a 2016 graduate of Luther High School, Onalaska.
- U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class
Gerrard A. Perera
- graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Perera is a 2017 graduate of a home school program in Sparta.
