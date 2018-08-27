Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Graduated

  • U.S. Air Force Airman

Timothy D. Carlson

  • graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Carlson is a 2016 graduate of Luther High School, Onalaska.
  • U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class

Gerrard A. Perera

  • graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Perera is a 2017 graduate of a home school program in Sparta.
