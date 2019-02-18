In the service for Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 Emily Pyrek Emily Pyrek General assignment reporter 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Graduated U.S. Air Force Airman Peyton S. Massie graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Massie is a 2018 graduate of Hudson High School, Hudson, Wis. Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Emily Pyrek General assignment reporter Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net. Follow Emily Pyrek Follow Emily Pyrek Close Get email notifications on Emily Pyrek daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Emily Pyrek posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. Subscribe for 99¢ Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Recommended promotion Research decades of articles the easy way! Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements. promotion E-edition: Click here for a page-by-page look at the newspaper More Latest Local Offers Carroll's Popcorn & Frozen Yogurt Get your freshly popped gourmet popcorn at Carroll's Popcorn & Frozen Yogurt! Located in Valley View Mall! Grandview Plaza Apartments Half Off First Month’s Rent at Grandview Plaza! Call Us for Details at 608-738-6621 Fraternal Order of Eagles - La Crosse 1254 Join us for Bingo every Wednesday night, starts at 6:00, food served from 4:30-6:00. Call Fraternal Order of Eagles in La Crosse for more details - (608) 240-0033
