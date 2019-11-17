{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Air Force Airman Logan R. McDonald graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

McDonald is the son of Tracey Melvin of Holmen and a 2019 graduate of Holmen High School.

