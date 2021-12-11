Increasing in popularity, s'mores stations a 'wholesome' feature of La Crosse Rotary Lights

Most of the thousands of people who visit the La Crosse Rotary Lights each year probably attend to see the display's twinkling lights display, find a sentimental present in the gift shop or stop and visit Santa in the park. But they're staying for something sweet.

That's indicated by the thousands of s'mores that are being roasted at the event, a feature of the holiday lights display that has been growing in demand the last two years.

"We never dreamed it would be that popular," said Pat Stephens, Rotary Lights president.

Guests have the opportunity to roast a s'more over an open fire at the events fire pits, which are situated behind the Riverside Park band shell and near Santa's house. Volunteers said the warm fire and quick and easy snack draws people in.

Stephens said that the Rotary Lights went through more than 6,000 s'mores in 2020.

This year, Rotary Lights has added a second fire pit due to the popularity, and in just over a week has given away more than 7,100 s'mores — already surpassing last year.

"That means an average 645 per day. If those numbers continue to hold true, it means by the end of our run this year," Stephens said, "we'll hit 23,200. That's a lot of chocolate."

The sweet, wintry treat has a lot of manpower behind it.

Because of the pandemic, each s'mores is individually packaged — something volunteer Scott Lundeen and his kids do almost every night.

Each package includes two graham cracker squares, one marshmallow and a piece of chocolate, Lundeen said, which are all placed in a plastic bag for guests to grab.

Stephens called Lundeen the "master volunteer" behind the s'mores station. Lundeen started volunteering last year after deciding he wanted to give back to his community.

"Rotary Lights was always a special family activity and memory for my kids of their mom," Lundeen said.

The fire pits and s'mores station only amplify that feeling of tradition.

"That's all about family," said Joe Welch of Caledonia, Minnesota. "They just get to sit around and do such a nice, wholesome, family, warm, giving opportunity. It's just awesome."

Owner of Welch Equipment and member of the Caledonia Rotary Club, Welch has been the support behind the s'mores feature by purchasing the supplies needed.

"The Rotary Lights are about feeding the hungry," Welch said. "But here, we even get to feed you if you get there," he said with a laugh.

Welch said the growing love for the s'mores at the Rotary Lights is a testament to the volunteers who dedicate their time to the event, and will hopefully draw more people in to help the group complete its mission.

"They just add to the whole Rotary Lights experience," Lundeen said. "If everyone who enjoys a s'more also donates cash or food, the event will continue to grow and feed families in our area."

The Rotary Lights display is open now through New Years Eve. The park opens daily at 5 p.m. and closes after the last car in line at 10 p.m.

Hours on Christmas Eve and Day are 5-9 p.m. and on New Years Eve from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Guests can either drive or walk through the display.

In addition to the s'mores stations, guests can also enjoy carriage rides, a live nativity scene, live music, hay rides, an ice rink (when weather permits) and more at the lights this year.

As always, there is no required admission fee for the event, and instead guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food or monetary donations.

For more information, visit rotarylights.org.

