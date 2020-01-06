Indigenous heritage: A seasoned space explorer

Ellen Ochoa, 61, of Los Angeles became the first Latina in space on April 8, 1993.

She flew into space aboard the space shuttle Discovery.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She served as the mission specialist on a flight that was meant to study the Earth’s atmosphere. The mission was successful and Ochoa went on to visit space three more times, compiling a total of 40 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes in space.

Ochoa was born in 1958 in Los Angeles and received several degrees from Stanford University, including masters and doctorates in physics and electrical engineering.

Besides being a successful astronaut, Ochoa has also patented many helpful inventions for NASA and has written many papers outlining her work for NASA.

In addition to her work for NASA as a successful scientist, she is a beloved wife and mother of two sons.

The La Crosse Education Association, in collaboration with the School District of La Crosse, is working with many groups in our community to bring to light many of the untaught histories of people in our community. We will be highlighting people and events that are frequently missed in the regular history books. The project will feature Native Americans, Black Americans, Asian Americans, Latino Americans, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and more. The collaboration believes that to truly achieve the ideal of “one nation,” we must know our brothers and sisters in our own community first.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0