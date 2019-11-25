Hundreds of foods and natural medicines that we take for granted today were discovered and cultivated by Indigenous people across this continent and the whole world.
These range from garden plants that are common today like tomatoes to agricultural commodities like cranberries to medicinal plants like sage, cattail, and rabbit tobacco.
Many Indigenous peoples discovered, used and cultivated a variety of plants for their food and medicinal properties.
They used these medicines for common daily issues such as simple body aches and pains, but also for internal concerns with the liver, the digestive system and more.
You have free articles remaining.
For food, you may have heard of what are often referred to as the “Three Sisters”: winter squash, maize (corn) and (climbing) beans. These are an excellent example of using crops to improve the soil, in order to grow other crops.
When the first major contact was made with Europeans, the Native Americans had a highly developed system of agriculture.
They selectively cross-bred different strains of plants.
They had a vast knowledge of a wide variety of foods that grew wild that could be easily gathered and depended upon to grow in the same places, year after year. In fact, some estimates say that almost 60% of the food eaten across the world had its origins in the Americas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.