If you are a long-time La Crosse resident, you may already know Red Cloud Park on the North Side of La Crosse is named after an area war hero, Cpl. Mitchell Red Cloud.

Did you also know that he was a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation?

Mitchell Red Cloud was born in Hatfield, Wisconsin, in 1925, and left high school early to enlist in the United States Marines to fight in World War II.

Mitchell Red Cloud Jr.

Mitchell Red Cloud

He saw combat in the Battle of Guadalcanal, and also served during the Battle of Okinawa. After he left the service, he was a bit of an amateur anthropologist, working with Nancy Lurie on the changing of child-care customs among First Peoples. He was even published in Wisconsin Archaeologist.

After his brief civilian time, he enlisted in the Army and was sent to Korea in 1950, where his heroic actions earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor, awarded posthumously.

He died defending his comrades during an ambush, single-handedly defending a position against enemy troops, and allowing his comrades to escape.

In 1957, what started as a picnic area was improved and expanded, and dedicated to Corporal Mitchell Red Cloud, who “bravely held off an enemy attack with machine gun fire until his death, thereby saving the lives of many of his comrades.”

A Wisconsin Historical Site marker at the park reads:

This park, on the site of a Winnebago Village, commemorates a heroic descendant of those people, Corporal Mitchell Red Cloud, Jr. Fighting in Korea in 1950 as a member of the 24th Army Division, Corporal Red Cloud bravely held off an enemy attack with machine gun fire until his death, thereby saving the lives of many of his comrades. Posthumously he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. Part of this area was once owned by “Buffalo Bill” Cody, famous frontier scout and his friend White Beaver (Dr. Fran Powell), who served four terms as Mayor of La Crosse in the 1880s and 1890s. Dr. Powell received the name White Beaver from Sioux Chief Rocky Bear for saving the life of his daughter. He was made Chief Medicine Man of the Winnebago Nation in 1876 after successfully treating Chief Wee-Noo-Sheik. Erected 1957.

The La Crosse Education Association, in collaboration with the School District of La Crosse, is working with many groups in our community to bring to light many of the untaught histories of people in our community. We will be highlighting people and events that are frequently missed in the regular history books. The project will feature Native Americans, Black Americans, Asian Americans, Latino Americans, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and more. The collaboration believes that to truly achieve the ideal of “one nation,” we must know our brothers and sisters in our own community first.

