The La Crosse Education Association, in collaboration with the School District of La Crosse, is working with many groups in our community to bring to light many of the untaught histories of people in our community. We will be highlighting people and events that are frequently missed in the regular history books. The project will feature Native Americans, Black Americans, Asian Americans, Latino Americans, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and more. The collaboration believes that to truly achieve the ideal of “one nation,” we must know our brothers and sisters in our own community first.